Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hoang
Lift Agency

The Design system for Relias

Hoang
Lift Agency
Hoang for Lift Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
The Design system for Relias tags left nav bar navigation long form tag chip button form card lift relias concept design sytem motion graphics graphic design animation
The Design system for Relias tags left nav bar navigation long form tag chip button form card lift relias concept design sytem motion graphics graphic design animation
The Design system for Relias tags left nav bar navigation long form tag chip button form card lift relias concept design sytem motion graphics graphic design animation
The Design system for Relias tags left nav bar navigation long form tag chip button form card lift relias concept design sytem motion graphics graphic design animation
Download color palette
  1. Relias Dribbble Shot 2.mp4
  2. Shot C.png
  3. Shot A.png
  4. Shot D.png
  5. Shot B.png

We partnered with Relias, a leader in healthcare education and training, to create a their first design system from scratch, using a new set of branding guidelines as a base. The goal was to first, set ourselves in Figma and then to create one source of truth for the UX of their growing product portfolio.

Need a design system? Avoid the chaos of scaling, at least on the product side. Design systems provide documented standards for consistent products. For more info, reach us at hello@lftmda.com

Website | Instagram | Linkedin | Facebook | Clutch

Lift Agency
Lift Agency
We Design Interfaces
Hire Us

More by Lift Agency

View profile
    • Like