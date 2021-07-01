The Design system for Relias

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
We partnered with Relias, a leader in healthcare education and training, to create a their first design system from scratch, using a new set of branding guidelines as a base. The goal was to first, set ourselves in Figma and then to create one source of truth for the UX of their growing product portfolio.
Need a design system? Avoid the chaos of scaling, at least on the product side. Design systems provide documented standards for consistent products. For more info, reach us at hello@lftmda.com
