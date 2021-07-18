Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Adam Fard
Loan Management App Profile

fintech app loan finance fintech dashboard ui product design ui ux
Yet another peek into Qube, a personal loan management app!

These mobile screens right here display the key loan information and status for the users, which includes pending payments, trends and profits.

Posted on Jul 18, 2021
