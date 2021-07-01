Mobile app for Charitable foundation

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello,
This is an app design for a charitable organisation. It will series shots. In this app user can donate money to the people who need it. Hope you will like my shot.
Thanks 🙏.
Contact telegram - @anastabragina