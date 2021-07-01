Wjy

Financial products ip mascot Monekey Wukong

Wjy
Wjy
  • Save
Financial products ip mascot Monekey Wukong sunwukong branding monkey， mascot 3d
Download color palette

Hello everyone, this is the mascot I designed for a financial product. It is taken from Monkey King. I hope you like it.
-----------------------------------
大家好，这是我为某金融产品设计的吉祥物，取材自孙悟空，希望你们喜欢❤️

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Wjy
Wjy

More by Wjy

View profile
    • Like