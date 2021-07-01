David Salmon

Daily UI - #068 - Flight Search

Daily UI - #068 - Flight Search
Not a big fan of the finished product, but was in a bit of a rush today.

Font is Adelle Sans.

Thanks to Issac Struna and Unsplash for the background image of the plane (https://unsplash.com/photos/DMaIZgRq810).

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
