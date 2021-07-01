Ezequiel Figueroa

International Women's Day (2021)

International Women's Day (2021) vector design illustration
This is a design created for international women's day 8m. It was used for pins in the school ESAC Roberto Orallo.

The topic for this year was "leading women" for an equal post covid future. The illustration shows the women that will discover big scientific advances. It's inspired by midcentury style.

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
