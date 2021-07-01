Taha Hamzeh

IMDb website UI redesign

Taha Hamzeh
Taha Hamzeh
  • Save
IMDb website UI redesign redesign imdb iran ui design graphic design
Download color palette

Hey guys! How are you doing?
I was looking for ideas and I saw a redesign of the IMDb website and I wanted to share my version of that with you!
feel free to comment your thoughts about it!
Need a designer? Contacy me via E-mail:
sayhellototaha@gmail.com
Also you can checkout my znap-link:
https://znap.link/Tahahamzeh
Thanks for watching!
good luck!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Taha Hamzeh
Taha Hamzeh

More by Taha Hamzeh

View profile
    • Like