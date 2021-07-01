Jack Gudgin

Meg Joannou Stacked Logo

Jack Gudgin
Jack Gudgin
  • Save
Meg Joannou Stacked Logo design illustration logo hand type script logo visual identity small business custom type responsive logo responsive branding handlettering brand identity logotype lettering logo hand lettering lettering logo designer logo design
Download color palette

Stacked version of the MJ logo.

Jack Gudgin
Jack Gudgin

More by Jack Gudgin

View profile
    • Like