Nova | business tri fold brochure template By Websroad

This is Nova | Business Trifold Brochure Template - Get it now!, suitable for any publication project purpose like: architecture, travel, urban, art, politic, lifestyle, culture, fashion, photographer and personal needs. All elements on this template are editable from a indesign tools, no need another software, editing just on indesign, input your content, replace your image into placeholder, change the color, and , all template include an professional layouting and present your template to the world, Cheers..... :)
FEATURES:
+ 06 Total Page
+ Master Pages
+ Separated layers
+ Paragraph styles
+ Automatic page numbering
+ Clean and Minimalist
+ Easy to change color and photos
+ CMYK color mode
+ 300 DPI
+ Print Ready
MAIN FILE INCLUDED:
+ Size A4 (11.69x8.5in) with 3mm Bleed
+ INDD & IDML (Adobe InDesign format)
+ Documentation
All picture on preview image are not include in final download and images from: https://elements.envato.com/
Fonts:
+ https://fonts.google.com/specimen/Roboto
+ https://fonts.google.com/specimen/Montserrat
NOTE:
Hello Everyone! if you need any type of help, Please contact us at "info@websroad.com". Thanks