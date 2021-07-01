🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Copy Koffie Website Design
Got the amazing opportunity to work on the website for copywriter Rebecca under the name Copy Koffie. Here is a blog about the design progress of the amazing website: Read about the design.
Or check out the website itself!
Please leave feedback, always love to hear it!
Press "L" if you like it.
My Portfolio | Behance
By Mathijs Boogaert
For Tyse Design Agency