Best Pressure Washing Flyer Template

This flyer template is specially designed for promoting a Pressure or Power Washing Service company. This template has designed to grave attention to the reader for the specific service. In the editable Photoshop file can be edited text, images, logo, and color.
Features:
o Size: 8.26x11.69 inch
o Bleed: 0.25 inch
o Resolution: 300 dpi
o Color mode: CMYK
o Adobe Photoshop CC Version
o Well organized layers by grouping with separated name
o Images are not included in the download file
Get in touch:
fazlul18@gmail.com