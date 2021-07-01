Logo Design: Aquity

Hi everybody! 🥳

Today, I would like to share with you the logo I designed for Aquity, which is a great project.

A company that provides cryptocurrency services to its customers.

My client contacted me because he wanted a modern and stylish design. It was also important that it was minimal and understandable.

What was my role:

- Line style

- Interaction image

- Industry research

- Sector and color match

- Readable and modern typography

- Difference

- Confidence and sense of trade

Press L and enjoy ✌️

Do you need a logo design for your company? Say hello:

- sencanwork@gmail.com