Logo Design: Aquity

Hi everybody! 🥳
Today, I would like to share with you the logo I designed for Aquity, which is a great project.

A company that provides cryptocurrency services to its customers.

My client contacted me because he wanted a modern and stylish design. It was also important that it was minimal and understandable.

What was my role:
- Line style
- Interaction image
- Industry research
- Sector and color match
- Readable and modern typography
- Difference
- Confidence and sense of trade

Press L and enjoy ✌️

Do you need a logo design for your company? Say hello:
- sencanwork@gmail.com

Let's move your company up together 🎉

