Logo Design: Aquity

Hi everybody! 🥳
Today, I would like to share with you the logo I designed for Aquity, which is a great project.
A company that provides cryptocurrency services to its customers.
My client contacted me because he wanted a modern and stylish design. It was also important that it was minimal and understandable.
What was my role:
- Line style
- Interaction image
- Industry research
- Sector and color match
- Readable and modern typography
- Difference
- Confidence and sense of trade
