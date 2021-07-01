System Unified Certification Center Design

hi guys,long time no see.Publish a work. Hope to like

Design Strategy:

The business goal is to create a universal login portal. Think about the overall business and extract the core

The keywords "safety" and "technology", the theme elements adopt safety as the center, through the cube

Combination of particle lines, using divergent lines to shuttle to express technology without end, because technology is full of

Mysterious and unknown, so the overall color uses a large area of dark green as the atmosphere rendering, the theme

The elements use high-saturation green for contrast, and use yellow as a secondary color for embellishment.

Maintain a unified tone with the company's brand promotion.