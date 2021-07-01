System Unified Certification Center Design

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
hi guys,long time no see.Publish a work. Hope to like
Design Strategy:
The business goal is to create a universal login portal. Think about the overall business and extract the core
The keywords "safety" and "technology", the theme elements adopt safety as the center, through the cube
Combination of particle lines, using divergent lines to shuttle to express technology without end, because technology is full of
Mysterious and unknown, so the overall color uses a large area of dark green as the atmosphere rendering, the theme
The elements use high-saturation green for contrast, and use yellow as a secondary color for embellishment.
Maintain a unified tone with the company's brand promotion.