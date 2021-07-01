Upside Down | Video Games Library Dashboard

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello everyone. It's been almost a year since my last dribbble post. I was busy with work and my research. But I'm really glad to back on designing. And without further ado, here's my latest concept design for a game store library dashboard.
Welcome to the world's largest retail gaming and trade-in destination. Upside Down comes with great deals on video games, consoles, accessories, and the latest pre-order games. Play your way and experience the power of gaming at home or on the go.
What are your thoughts on this? Share on the comment below!
📧: ravy.jeremy1@gmail.com