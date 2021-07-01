Karan Chaudhary

Tourism App

Tourism App Design

I wanted to keep the designs clean and also try out a couple of things. Played with the background blur settings for the cards as well as for the Navigation bar. Satisfied with the result.
Feedbacks are most welcomed, would love to know what you think about it!

    • Like