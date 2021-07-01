Aloysius Patrimonio

Clarno Palisades in Clarno Unit of John Day Fossil Beds WPA Art

Clarno Palisades in Clarno Unit of John Day Fossil Beds
WPA poster art of Clarno Palisades in Clarno Unit of John Day Fossil Beds National Monument located in Oregon, United States done in works project administration style or federal art project style.

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
