Throwback Thursday - Fish

Throwback Thursday - Fish fernniethefish fish design characterdesign illustration drawing digital art childrens illustration
Throwback Thursday:
Let's take a look back at some art I did in the past. These are some preliminary characters for my children's book: Fernnie the Fish Finds Glasses.
The book can be purchased at:
https://my-site-106881-103518.square.site

