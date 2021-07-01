Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dimas Imameza
Matriks Studio

Grocery App - Belonjo

Dimas Imameza
Matriks Studio
Dimas Imameza for Matriks Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Grocery App - Belonjo cards mobile clean ux ui blur noise gradient glassmorphism food and drink fruit food app food ecommerce groceries grocery app grocery store grocery
Download color palette

Hello Guys!
This is my other design concept. Its about Grocery App and the brand name is Belonjo. Hope you enjoy it!
great to hear your feedback :)

Love this shot if you like it or you can press 'L'

Connect with me on:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dimaseza/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dimas_imameza/

---------------------------------------

Wanna collaborate with our studio?
Email: ma.trikstd@gmail.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ma.triksstudio/

Thank you!

Matriks Studio
Matriks Studio
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Matriks Studio

View profile
    • Like