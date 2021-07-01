13x19 greys Poster

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Inspired by Bridget Riley's Nineteen Greys work, I used a combination of CMYK to create this A1 size poster. The repitition and gradients were used to create a visual effect, something common in the Op Art style Bridget uses in her work.