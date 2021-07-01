Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
MovieDB

MovieDB design ui app android
Simple Movie app using TheMovieDB API, i build it using Android native Kotlin
for the code u can check in here https://github.com/godofsleepy/MovieJetpack if u like it don't forget to star on my repo 🤩 THANK YOU 🙏

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
