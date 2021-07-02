CLAW Creative Co.

SRHS Cheer Stickers

CLAW Creative Co.
CLAW Creative Co.
Hire Me
  • Save
SRHS Cheer Stickers paw print bulldogs motivational sticker design typography design illustrator illustration vector
Download color palette

As part of a little "morale booster" care package during quarantine 2020, we were commissioned by our friends at San Rafael High School once again to create this unique typographical sticker for their cheer team. Printed by our friends at Sticker Mule.

CLAW Creative Co.
CLAW Creative Co.
BOLD + CLEAN DESIGN.
Hire Me

More by CLAW Creative Co.

View profile
    • Like