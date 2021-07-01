Claw Creative Co.

All Hands Construction Branding

All Hands Construction Branding logo branding design illustrator illustration vector
All Hands Construction Branding logo branding design illustrator illustration vector
Pittsburgh-based construction company All Hands asked us to come up with something clean and effective for their first brand mark.

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Bold, clean, story-driven brand identity design.
