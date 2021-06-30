Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nuha Maulana Ahsan 🦅
Vektora

NFT Marketplace 🎨 Exploration

Nuha Maulana Ahsan 🦅
Vektora
Nuha Maulana Ahsan 🦅 for Vektora
NFT Marketplace 🎨 Exploration crypto nft auction nft marketplace nft responsive design responsive mobile app design web design uiux designer uiux clean ui userinterface uiuxdesign uidesigner uidesign
  1. Slide 1.png
  2. Slide 3.png
  3. Slide 4.png
  4. Slide 2.png

Hi Dribbblers 🏀
This is my exploration for a NFT Marketplace
What do you think?

Let me know in the comment section below and don't forget to leave a like to show some support! Thanks!⁣ ✨

We are available for new projects
📪 Email: hello@vektora.studio
🎯 Skype: Keep in touch
😀 Instagram: Vektora.studio
🛍️ Ui8: Vektora Shop

Vektora
Vektora
Vektora

