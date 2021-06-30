Odny Optical Company Logo

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Odny is the name of an optical distributor company. This is a logo created for Odny company using Adobe Illustrator software from Adobe. The style of this logo is taken from the shape of the eye that always uses optical tools
You can Hire Me :
Email : akmalthoriq131@gmail.com
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/_thoriqaal/