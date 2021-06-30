Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sam Lee

Mise En Place Talent Logo

Sam Lee
Sam Lee
Hire Me
  • Save
Mise En Place Talent Logo hospitality talent culinary mise en place identity minimal recruitment logo branding
Download color palette

Mise En Place Talent provides HR and recruitment services for leading hospitality and F&B organisations around the world spanning New York, Miami, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Singapore.

The name being based around the culinary term of staying organised and being prepared, Mise En Place Talent brings those ideas to both job-seekers and companies in search of exceptional talent. To portray this, a clean and minimal identity has been created whilst bringing in some quirky and whimsical visuals of different foods to tie back in with both the industry focus as well as the fun and dynamic aspect of F&B.

View full project Here

Facebook | Instagram

Sam Lee
Sam Lee
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Sam Lee

View profile
    • Like