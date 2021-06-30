Mise En Place Talent Logo

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Mise En Place Talent provides HR and recruitment services for leading hospitality and F&B organisations around the world spanning New York, Miami, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Singapore.
The name being based around the culinary term of staying organised and being prepared, Mise En Place Talent brings those ideas to both job-seekers and companies in search of exceptional talent. To portray this, a clean and minimal identity has been created whilst bringing in some quirky and whimsical visuals of different foods to tie back in with both the industry focus as well as the fun and dynamic aspect of F&B.
