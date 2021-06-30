Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kaitlin Sullivan
Affinity Design

Affinity Design Principles: Empowering

Kaitlin Sullivan
Affinity Design
Kaitlin Sullivan for Affinity Design
Empowering
Empowering
We make our customers feel like they have superpowers. Simple and intuitive design paired with comprehensive and insightful data makes the unimaginable, possible.

For more details on Affinity's design principles, check out our blog post: https://medium.com/@kaitlinataffinity/affinity-design-principles-d212370cc8c9

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Affinity Design
Affinity Design
Hello from Affinity Design!
