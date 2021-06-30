Reka Rahayu

Exploration - House Farming App

Reka Rahayu
Reka Rahayu
  • Save
Exploration - House Farming App farming app farming mobile ui uidesign mobile app design design app mobile app
Download color palette

Hello guys! Finally I came back here after my long time break.
This time I shared my exploration for house farming app to help everyone who loved farming manage their farming activity at home.

Have any feedback?
Feel free to share & press "L" if you like it :)

Thank you.

Reka Rahayu
Reka Rahayu

More by Reka Rahayu

View profile
    • Like