phresh Bo

IN THE POOL

phresh Bo
phresh Bo
  • Save
IN THE POOL graphic design animation motion graphics illustration
Download color palette

My first try at dribble.
Summer vibes in the pool.
Animations from my ios game https://apps.apple.com/us/app/duck-in-the-pool/id1439521178?mt=8

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
phresh Bo
phresh Bo
Like