Hot Wheels Magazine Ad 2

Hot Wheels Magazine Ad 2 space hotwheels magazine ad ad campaign graphic design design
Ad made for class. HW now at the speed of light! Really had fun doing this and I hope I get the chance to work for a toy company someday !

Follow me on Instagram: @keihikart

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
