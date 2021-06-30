3rd anniversary

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
By the 16th of April, I will have 3 years at Tradinos UG.
It was one of the best 3 years of my working life. I learned from it and got acquainted with experiences and people with great capabilities and ideas and patterns of work that I did not expect to know before that.
I always thank you for the opportunity they gave me during my career and for their patience with me to reach the level and the place I am in now.
With this anniversary, I wanted to commemorate this day by designing a postage stamp that expresses the company's future vision and the aspirations that every member of the company we are working to achieve one day.