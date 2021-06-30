Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
3rd anniversary

3rd anniversary app webdesign simple web illustration anniversary 3er ui design
By the 16th of April, I will have 3 years at Tradinos UG.
It was one of the best 3 years of my working life. I learned from it and got acquainted with experiences and people with great capabilities and ideas and patterns of work that I did not expect to know before that.
I always thank you for the opportunity they gave me during my career and for their patience with me to reach the level and the place I am in now.

With this anniversary, I wanted to commemorate this day by designing a postage stamp that expresses the company's future vision and the aspirations that every member of the company we are working to achieve one day.

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
