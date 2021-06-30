Good for Sale
Blastine - A Signature Font

$29
Available on din-studio.com
Good for sale
Blastine - A Signature Font

Blastine is a beautiful signature font. It brings a modern and attractive typeface. Made for any professional project branding. It is the best for logos, branding, wedding and quotes.

Includes:
– Blastine (OTF/TTF/WOFF)

Features:
– Stylistic Set
– Many Swashes
– Beautiful Ligatures
– Multilingual Support
– PUA Encoded
– Numerals and Punctuation

Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13348/blastine.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/blastine-beautiful-signature-font/

