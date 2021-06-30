I was approached by general practitioner Kilbourn Gordon III, MD with a plan to develop a logo for his practice of germ-free elbow bumping.

The Non-Infectious Bump (NIB) is a greeting that minimizes contamination between people – a handshake alternative. Dr. Gordon had been spreading awareness of the NIB with his patients for years before deciding to trademark the acronym with a visual identity.

The design combines happy figures and a concise slogan to demonstrate what the NIB is about and how to do it. My goal was to make the concept as understandable as possible through simplicity and a friendly mood.

(Images in order: final logo, logo alternative, idea development)