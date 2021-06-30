🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I was approached by general practitioner Kilbourn Gordon III, MD with a plan to develop a logo for his practice of germ-free elbow bumping.
The Non-Infectious Bump (NIB) is a greeting that minimizes contamination between people – a handshake alternative. Dr. Gordon had been spreading awareness of the NIB with his patients for years before deciding to trademark the acronym with a visual identity.
The design combines happy figures and a concise slogan to demonstrate what the NIB is about and how to do it. My goal was to make the concept as understandable as possible through simplicity and a friendly mood.
(Images in order: final logo, logo alternative, idea development)