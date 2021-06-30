Ben Walton

Wales Travel App Concept

This is a travel app concept for the country of Wales in the UK 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿. In Wales we are surrounded by castles, award-winning beaches, spectacular mountains and so much history! I love travelling and would recommend visiting Wales if you are ever in the UK

