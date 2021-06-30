Featherstone Media

Jay Allen Campbell

Variations on a logo created in collaboration with the Detroit Neighborhood Entrepreneurs Project, an orginization that pairs local Detroit businesses with design, legal and business students and experts.

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
