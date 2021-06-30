Jorge Sales

Location Tracker | DailyUI 021

Jorge Sales
Jorge Sales
  • Save
Location Tracker | DailyUI 021 map walking running app live location tracker location graphic design branding art ux ui illustration design
Download color palette

Hey! How is your day going? So, for day number 20 of the #DailyUI challenge, I designed a location tracker. It's for a running app. It shows you a map with your current location and the route you've been running or walking. It also shows some data like distance, time, rhythm and calories.

I think it has really simple elements, cero complicated. What do you think about it?

#DailyUI

Jorge Sales
Jorge Sales

More by Jorge Sales

View profile
    • Like