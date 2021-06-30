Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Pas de Deux Book

Pas de Deux Book typography graphic design
This book project was to showcase different topics, typefaces, and periods. The subjects were dances and types that reflected the time. The book could be used at a museum for typefaces and typography. This project focused on page layout, hierarchy, color, and photographic elements in typography.

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
