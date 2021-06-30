🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
This expressive typography spread was to showcase the essence of one of the most influential graphic designers in the world, Paula Scher. Her quote, “Words have meaning. Type has spirit. The combination is spectacular,” implies the joy of graphic design and how type reflects words’ intended meanings. The project focused on page layout, grids, color, and hierarchy in typography.