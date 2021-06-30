Nicole Eggleston

Expressive Typography

Nicole Eggleston
Nicole Eggleston
  • Save
Expressive Typography typography graphic design
Download color palette

This expressive typography spread was to showcase the essence of one of the most influential graphic designers in the world, Paula Scher. Her quote, “Words have meaning. Type has spirit. The combination is spectacular,” implies the joy of graphic design and how type reflects words’ intended meanings. The project focused on page layout, grids, color, and hierarchy in typography.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Nicole Eggleston
Nicole Eggleston

More by Nicole Eggleston

View profile
    • Like