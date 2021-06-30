Flave Feed Prototype

This app prototype was in partnership with Flave, a new dining incentive program created in the DMV area, planning to release its beta within a few months. My team members, Alisa Hail, Sean Miller, Monica Stone, and I worked on restaurant owners’ onboarding process. The onboarding process included account creation, marketing opportunities on the platform, and a preview feed to review ads on the users’ side. This project focused on UX/UI elements like information design, icon elements, typography, color and copywriting, and flow.