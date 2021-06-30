Flave Feed Prototype

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This app prototype was in partnership with Flave, a new dining incentive program created in the DMV area, planning to release its beta within a few months. My team members, Alisa Hail, Sean Miller, Monica Stone, and I worked on restaurant owners’ onboarding process. The onboarding process included account creation, marketing opportunities on the platform, and a preview feed to review ads on the users’ side. This project focused on UX/UI elements like information design, icon elements, typography, color and copywriting, and flow.