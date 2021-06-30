HeartFlow UI Kit

In an effort to tie the brand together, I worked closely with our front-end team to devise a functional, elegant UI kit. This would benefit us, the designers, who can quickly swap in components and elements for both low-fidelity wireframes and high-fidelity mockups, as well as the engineers building the assets. It is built in Sketch and pushed to Invision to be inspected and referenced for the HTML/CSS library that I work with our engineers to maintain.