Natalia Ramirez

logo design for "nat graphic design"

Natalia Ramirez
Natalia Ramirez
  • Save
logo design for "nat graphic design" vector typography swissdesign logo graphic design design branding
Download color palette

ENG | Logotype for my graphic design brand inspired by the typeface Akzidenz-Grotesk.

ESP | Diseño de logotipo para mi marca de diseño gráfico, inspirada en la tipografía Akzidenz-Grotesk.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Natalia Ramirez
Natalia Ramirez
Like