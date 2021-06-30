Logo for a law firm

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Logo and corporate identity for the law firm "Legal System" (Business Support).
From the brief: "I think there is a stereotype that a status lawyer is a man in years against the background of a library, which has a statue of the goddess of justice on the table."
⠀Here we wanted to go beyond these usual boundaries and do something modern and interesting, taking into account the characteristics of the law firm industry.
Solution: A minimalist font solution that is partially conservative in a business style that conveys a spirit of knowledge, experience and reliability. It is based on a heraldic, graphic element with an association to flight and protection, as confidence in the knowledge of the legal norms of the law and the ability to use it for the benefit of the client's business.