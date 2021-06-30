Zahidul Islam (ZiiK)

Drone Selling Website

Drone Selling Website illustration ui minimal ziik ux design beautiful
"A Drone Selling Website Landing Page (Study project).

An Drone selling website with a picture based environment.

Page displayed:
1. Landing page.

Key features:
1. Popular Drones.
2. Creativity."

- AVAILABLE FOR HIRING/PROJECT
Gmail: zahid1line@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
