Bull Street (Identity)

Bull Street (Identity)
Identity for Bull Street. A company that deals with investments, online trading, real estate, development projects and investment collection. The logo is a fun yet elegant reference to the bull that ate Wall Street (sign). Bull as bullish markets.

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
