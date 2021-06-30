Hello Dribbble!

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
¡Hola Dribbble! I created this lettering piece to introduce myself :).
My name is Verónica Aguilar, I'm a Visual Designer with a strong passion for lettering.
-
I'll be sharing shots of Interface Design and of course letters.
Cheers from Guadalajara, México!