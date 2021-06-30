Verónica Aguilar

Hello Dribbble!

¡Hola Dribbble! I created this lettering piece to introduce myself :).

My name is Verónica Aguilar, I'm a Visual Designer with a strong passion for lettering.
I'll be sharing shots of Interface Design and of course letters.
Cheers from Guadalajara, México!

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
