Woodpecker Things - 240/365

Alright, so here's my first real try at digital illustration! It took me hours longer than it probably should have but I was also learning Adobe Fresco at the same time. I think it has some kinks to work out for the drawing tablet/desktop mode (my keyboard just randomly stopped working with it occasionally, which made undoing more tedious. Could just be a "me" problem though), but overall I liked working with it. No idea how it compares to Procreate, so hopefully one day I'll be able to try both and compare.

Anyway, super excited to start doing some more illustrative work. I'll probably jump back and forth between Illustrator-based designs and digital illustration depending on available time.

Let me know what you think!