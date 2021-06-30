Mehdi Hasan Sakib

Kolika Logo Design

Kolika Logo Design clothing fashion graphic design women flower minimal flat logo design brand branding ui logo design portrait art vector illustration art vectorart vector illustration illustration adobe illustrator
A minimal logo for a start-up run solely by women. The goal of the logo is to represent women's empowerment. Flower buds bloom to become beautiful flowers. Thus do women.

