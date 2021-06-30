Aline Crab

Cute bunny🐰

Cute bunny🐰 animal design character bunny cute illustration
Download color palette

Made a challenge for myself and just opened Adobe Illustrator with no sketch, idea or reference. There was only one thought in my mind – "I want it to be a cute animal".
Drawing this vector bunny illustration was really interesting^^

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
