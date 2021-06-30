Deeezy

Professional CV Resume

Deeezy
Deeezy
  • Save
Professional CV Resume resume indesign cv digitalart template
Download color palette

This template is made for you to make your CV looks professional and modern. It fits for businessman, entrepreneur, professional, business coach, designer, developer, social media manager, graphic designer and much more.

https://deeezy.com/product/33294/professional-cv-resume-indesign-template-vol23

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Deeezy
Deeezy

More by Deeezy

View profile
    • Like