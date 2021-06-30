Andreea Encutescu - Branding for Social Enterprises & Nonprofits

Brandenstein / Brand Design Agency / Social Impact Organizations

Andreea Encutescu - Branding for Social Enterprises & Nonprofits
Andreea Encutescu - Branding for Social Enterprises & Nonprofits
  • Save
Brandenstein / Brand Design Agency / Social Impact Organizations agency design mobile web development ux social enterprise social impact nonprofit branding agency branding studio design agency user experience illustration webflow website design web design brand designer brand design branding
Download color palette

Brandenstein is a branding studio that collaborates with social impact businesses by offering an all-in-one branding package that aids them in aligning all stakeholders and connecting with their audience faster.

Illustrations created by Gabriela Gurgui

See for yourself 👉 Brandenstein's new website

Are you a social enterprise, a socially responsible business, a nonprofit, or a social impact business? Let's create your brand in 7 weeks 👉 Contact us

Medium | Twitter | Behance | Instagram | LinkedIn

Andreea Encutescu - Branding for Social Enterprises & Nonprofits
Andreea Encutescu - Branding for Social Enterprises & Nonprofits

More by Andreea Encutescu - Branding for Social Enterprises & Nonprofits

View profile
    • Like