Odd Bleat

Tsipourman #1

Odd Bleat
Odd Bleat
  • Save
Tsipourman #1 rebetis characterdesign raki tsipouro character motion design 2d animation illustration char graphic design animation
Download color palette

Few months ago, we created this odd, yet charming guy for the amazing people @mponmponellacutebar.
This is @tsipourman , who will bring the best local spirits from all around Greece to your door.
Go and drop a follow @tsipourman and of course stay tuned... His deliveries will start soon.🍷
-
Full project here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122425391/Tsipourman

Odd Bleat
Odd Bleat

More by Odd Bleat

View profile
    • Like